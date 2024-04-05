Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $337.77 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.31. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

