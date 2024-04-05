Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 46,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,389,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,151,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,564,000 after purchasing an additional 238,428 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $36.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $37.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.71.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

