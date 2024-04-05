Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:DISV opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.91.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.