Advisory Alpha LLC Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 310,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $10,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $36.62.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

