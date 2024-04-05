Advisory Alpha LLC Has $270,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CVS opened at $73.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

