Advisory Alpha LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of VTV opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $111.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.