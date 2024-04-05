Advisory Alpha LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,361,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,904,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,662,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $893,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ETHO opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.22. Amplify Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $58.71.

The Etho Climate Leadership U.S. ETF (ETHO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Etho Climate Leadership index. The fund tracks the performance of an equal-weighted index that selects US stocks that exhibit the least carbon impact within its industry. Certain industries are excluded altogether.

