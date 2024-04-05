Advisory Alpha LLC Has $506,000 Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,709 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 57,337 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Transocean by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 31,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Transocean Stock Performance

NYSE:RIG opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.78.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 19th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

