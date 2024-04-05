Advisory Alpha LLC Has $6.43 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.85% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.62. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.09 and a 12-month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

