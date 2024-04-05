Advisory Alpha LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,346,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,504 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $156,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYV. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV opened at $48.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

