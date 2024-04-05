Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 426,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $34,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $76.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.68. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Comprehensive Analysis of Target Corporation Stock
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Stocks About to Book Gains on Building Products Demand
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Consumer Spending and Sentiment Rises: Time to Buy the XLY?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.