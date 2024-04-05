Advisory Alpha LLC Purchases New Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,540 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.75.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $239.17 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $155.31 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.07 and its 200-day moving average is $215.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

