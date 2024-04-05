Advisory Alpha LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.25% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 97,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 444,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,474 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 149,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,575,000 after acquiring an additional 688,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 50,727 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

