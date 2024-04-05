Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2337 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.