Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.09% of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 29,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,416,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.