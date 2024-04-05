Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS.

AFMD has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Affimed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Affimed to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ AFMD opened at $6.55 on Monday. Affimed has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a market cap of $99.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Affimed by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,523,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 144,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Affimed by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 67,313 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

