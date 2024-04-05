AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AGF.B. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.58.

Shares of AGF.B traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$546.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.17 per share, with a total value of C$1,225,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 17,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.74, for a total value of C$136,177.56. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,225,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

