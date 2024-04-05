AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC upgraded AGF Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.25 to C$9.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.83.

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.52. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$9.05. The stock has a market cap of C$550.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, Director Judy Goldring bought 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,999.00. In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. Also, Director Judy Goldring purchased 50,100 shares of AGF Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$4.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,999.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

