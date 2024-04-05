Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Raised to $195.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Tigress Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.17.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Airbnb stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.52. 1,183,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,804,345. The stock has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total transaction of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $96,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 143,131 shares in the company, valued at $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 706,436 shares of company stock valued at $106,793,406. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.