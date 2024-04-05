AJ Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AJ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 0.2% of AJ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock opened at $510.92 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.13 and a 1-year high of $530.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $478.18 and a 200-day moving average of $382.77.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total value of $15,464,732.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 31,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.49, for a total value of $15,464,732.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.40, for a total value of $201,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,979,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,515,664 shares of company stock valued at $712,126,067. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $435.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.