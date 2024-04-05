AJ Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AJ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.2 %

Starbucks stock opened at $87.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.91. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. HSBC began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.24.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

