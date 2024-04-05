AJ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

AJ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners comprises approximately 0.4% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 82,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,821,000 after purchasing an additional 74,526 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.63. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.31 and a twelve month high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $1,977,966.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 6,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $518,479.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,250,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253 in the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNFP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.78.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

