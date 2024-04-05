Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 459 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,386,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,555,000 after buying an additional 1,032,866 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,677,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,255,515.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $487,993.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.92 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

