Alera Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.16 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.44.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

