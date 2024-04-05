Alera Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Arista Networks by 439.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after acquiring an additional 817,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $288.92 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.68 and a 52 week high of $307.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $278.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $6,666,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,585,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,055.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,665,300 shares in the company, valued at $504,585,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 333,248 shares of company stock worth $93,834,081. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.