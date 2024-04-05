Alera Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 0.3% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PJAN. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 40.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,575 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 191,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 16,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PJAN opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $696.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.94.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

