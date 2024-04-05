Alera Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

NEE opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

