Alera Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.02 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 265.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,008,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 12,475.5% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,632,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,694 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Stock Up 1.2 %

GE stock opened at $147.35 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $161.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

