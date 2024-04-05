Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,107 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $203.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

