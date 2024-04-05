Alera Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 86,813 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 494.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,813 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $11,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $104.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.58.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

