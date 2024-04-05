Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 473 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Crown Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $305,000. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 2,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Derbend Asset Management boosted its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.2 %

CVX stock opened at $160.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.48. The stock has a market cap of $298.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.32.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

