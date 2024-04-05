Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,979 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 546,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $35,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

SPYG stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200-day moving average of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.67 and a 12-month high of $74.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

