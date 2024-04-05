Alera Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.55.

LPL Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $256.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $274.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.26.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total transaction of $346,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,730,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

