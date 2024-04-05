Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,279 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $40,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 61.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.47. The stock had a trading volume of 168,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 226.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,686,040.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

