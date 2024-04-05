Algorand Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $1.82 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.82 billion and $73.78 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00066703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00025051 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00009773 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00016109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,109,784,476 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

