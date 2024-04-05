Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.13 and last traded at $72.32. Approximately 3,854,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 18,830,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BABA

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $182.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.