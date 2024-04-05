Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 31,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.22. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

