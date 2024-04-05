Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $23.63 Average PT from Analysts

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

In other news, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Alphatec news, Director Quentin S. Blackford bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 572,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,522.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 250,069 shares of company stock worth $3,528,245 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,976,851 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943,310 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,451,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 113.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after buying an additional 1,467,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alphatec by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,996,794 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

ATEC stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. Alphatec has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

