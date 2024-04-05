Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.14 and last traded at $42.54. Approximately 3,459,584 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 11,649,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 255,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

