Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $217.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $211.00 to $217.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $198.09.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $180.00 on Monday. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $185.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.30 and a 200-day moving average of $152.79.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,213,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,782,846. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

