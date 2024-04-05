Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.70 and last traded at $15.71. Approximately 145,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 375,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $711.29 million, a P/E ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambac Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ambac Financial Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 112,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Featured Stories

