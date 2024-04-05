AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of AMCON Distributing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DIT opened at $178.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $160.00 and a 52-week high of $249.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.50.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $644.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMCON Distributing by 20.7% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AMCON Distributing during the second quarter worth $103,000. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.