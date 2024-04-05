Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Down 2.8%

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.05 and last traded at $22.15. Approximately 60,929 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 540,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.79.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Ameresco Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ameresco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

