American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.82.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.21.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,045 shares of company stock worth $3,464,957. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $128,927,000 after buying an additional 1,663,569 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 233,065 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 106,397 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 596,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 145,038 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,729,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,259,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 500,555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

