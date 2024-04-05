American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

AHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Mathieu B. Streiff bought 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

NYSE AHR opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82. American Healthcare REIT has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

