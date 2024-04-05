Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock Position Raised by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 360.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,552 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 349.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 392.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,949,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,918,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,483,000 after buying an additional 1,983,752 shares in the last quarter.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $683,841.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 782,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,106.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Michael Clark sold 4,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $61,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John F. Crowley sold 55,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $683,841.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 782,452 shares in the company, valued at $9,671,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,632,119. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 123,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $115.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.46% and a negative net margin of 37.96%. Research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

