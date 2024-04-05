Analysts Issue Forecasts for TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:TOMZ)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TOMI Environmental Solutions’ FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

TOMZ opened at $0.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TOMI Environmental Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOMZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.