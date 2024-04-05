Analysts Set Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Target Price at $35.89

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.89.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQH shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $37.60 on Friday. Equitable has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $38.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,063,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,938 shares of company stock worth $7,213,072. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

