Analysts Set Expectations for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ADM. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.