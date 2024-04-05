Analysts Set Expectations for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.67. The consensus estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.
Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.07). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
View Our Latest Analysis on Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance
Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.
Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Archer-Daniels-Midland
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Intel’s Foundry Woes: Sell Signal or Silver Lining Ahead?
- What is a Dividend King?
- 3 Stocks With Hot RSIs That Scream Further Gains
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Unusually High Volume Points to Upside in These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.