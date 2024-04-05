Analysts Set PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target at $146.85

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $146.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDD shares. Citigroup increased their target price on PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark increased their target price on PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th.

PDD Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PDD stock opened at $117.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. PDD has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $152.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of PDD by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

